OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF)–The Wheeling Park boys varsity basketball team is coming off of a win against Weir.

They took on the 2-1 Bridgeport Indians on Saturday.

At the end of the first quarter, the Patriots led 16-7.

End of the 1st Q. Park is in the lead 16-7.

Check out the Park Cheerleaders.📣@WheelingParkHS @WPHS_Athletics pic.twitter.com/JJitbaLStT — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) December 17, 2022 At halftime the score was 36-13 Park.

Aiden Davis put up sixteen points.

Cole Wilkinson scored thirteen points.

Xander Gibson held his own with ten points.

The Patriots won 57-40.

On Tuesday they face John Marshall.