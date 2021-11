The Official UEFA Champions League match balls are on display ahead of the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Beckley W, Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park led literally the entire match until the very last two seconds of play. Bella Cinco tied up the game for George Washington near the very, very end of regulation.

With just a minute left in overtime, Cinco buried the game winner for George Washington. Carrie Hanna and the Patriots lose in a heartbreaker.