Entering his 15th season as Park head coach Chris Daugherty is quick to point out that making the playoffs is not a given.

” The worry is that they start to think that way so you nothing is a given we want to make sure that we are positioning our self every week to be in that hunt for a top eight position.” Chris Daugherty

” Playoffs are in the back of our mind were taking it one game at a time and as long as we stick to that we’ll be in the playoffs pushing our way though it and hopefully find a state championship.” Jared Marsh

Offensively the Patriots due have some spots to fill but also return some key contributors including senior wide receiver MyKel Davis who had nearly 400 yards and seven touchdowns last year along with fellow senior receiver Keon Stephens who pulled in nearly five-hundred yards in receiving. Junior Jameson Maynard also returns , he had three touchdown receptions last season. Sophomore Amare Johnson will see time in the slot and the backfield, looking to match the success of his father Boogie and brother Savion as Park players. Senior Zac Lydick was Park’s leading rusher last season with 556 yards also returns. Junior Aidan Davis will take over at quarterback to run the Park offense.

Upfront they return juniors Cameron Bryan at right tackle and Hunter Means at right guard with junior Luke Miller at center, senior Derrick Grogan and junior Kiearn Moses at left guard and senior Carson Miller and sophomore Nolan Yancheck at left tackle. Davis sees a solid season ahead for this unit.

“Everyone on this team has this fight to get better and everyone’s been doubting us so I think that’s all it takes.” Mykel Davis

Defensively Doc says they are strong up the middle with Grogan at the nose, Maynard at linebacker and Marsh at safety. Also up front look for junior Holden Burkhart along with senior Jordan Beasley. at linebacker, they have sophomore Malaki Washington and junior Trey Kocher. Outside backers include Lydick , Noah Short, Max Reasbeck, Ian Richards and Cam Shanley. While other safeties include Isaace Sands, Jed Hunley and Brennan Wack with Mykel Davis and Stephens at the corners.

We’re building outside backer depth and inside linebacker depth and were finding secondary guys some of our wide recievers are going to have to cross over and play some corner this year. Chris Daugherty

The Patriots will look to start the run to their 13th straight playoff appearance when they host Hedgesville next Friday.