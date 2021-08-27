Wheeling Park receives bomb threat; Students dismissed

Communication Coordinator of Ohio County Schools, Gabe Wells, says Wheeling Park received a bomb threat on Friday around 11 am.

Wells says that the students were put under code yellow, which means no one goes in or out of the building, and later law enforcement suggested that students and faculty be dismissed.

Currently, law enforcement are working on the scene and investigating.

Wells said the threat had no mention of any other threats and all students and staff are safe.

Students to be picked up by parents will meet at The White Palace.

7News is working to get more information