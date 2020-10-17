Wheeling Park student one of six new COVID-19 cases in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department announced six new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County Saturday.

A single positive COVID-19 case has been identified at Wheeling Park High School. The case is a student who tested positive on 10/17/20. The health department and school officials have investigated and identified students and staff that were direct contacts. Those individuals were contacted and placed in quarantine.

School staff will conduct appropriate disinfection and cleaning of all areas within the school over the weekend. All students and staff should monitor their health. Anyone who develops symptoms is advised to get tested.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 455 cases, including 10 probable cases and seven deaths. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is monitoring five outbreaks among facilities in Ohio County. These facilities include two local long-term care centers, a local university, public school transportation, and a residential care facility.