Wheeling Park students win chance of a lifetime

Two Wheeling Park high school students got the chance of a lifetime when they were chosen

to attend national forums for their future career fields.

One of the two was Wheeling Park senior Kayla Clatterbuck who travelled to St. Louis for a 9-day medicine forum.

She was surrounded by other students from across the country and also some medical residents.

A few things Clatterbuck learned were suturing, phlebotomy, and how to handle emergency situations.

…she even knows about taking blood pressure and pulses now.

While she was able to learn about what she does like, the senior also figured out a few things she doesn’t.

“We got to watch a surgery live and I definitely don’t want to be a surgeon, that’s for sure. I was thinking about being a pediatrician or maybe a biomedical engineer. So, those are a couple of things I’m tossing and turning.” Kayla Clatterbuck – WPHS Senior

She said she has not committed to a university just yet but is considering WVU and Washington University in St. Louis.