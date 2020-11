WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling Park senior, Mia Sunseri has made big strides this year as a swimmer.

During the U.S. Open in Richmond a few weeks ago, Sunseri placed fourth in the 200 breaststroke.

And this big accomplishment opened up a bigger door for Sunseri, allowing her to qualify for the Olympic Trials. The trials will take place in Omaha, Nebraska from June 13 to 20.

Sunseri says she is overjoyed for this opportunity