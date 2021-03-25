Wheeling Park wins 5th place in “No School Spirits PSA” contest

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Park High School is one of the top winners in the “No School Spirits Public Service Announcement” contest, and it’s all thanks to the hard work of one senior.

Joey Carter’s behind it all. He’s a Wheeling Park senior and one of 150 students all over the mountain state who competed in this contest.

All the competitors had to put together a 60-second-long PSA video that has to do with preventing under age drinking.

Because of him, Wheeling Park came in fifth place, winning $750, and Carter decided to give back some of that money to the Heather Miller scholarship, which is a scholarship that started after Jody’s daughter Heather died in an accident.

Carter says he’s just thankful to be able to give back.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to be able to place and win, so that we can help other people, and further our message next year.” Joey Carter, Senior

“He’s a senior and he’s graduating. There’s so many people in the school, and we don’t know what we are going to do without him. He’s part of the tech in the theater. He was just the executive producer of our ‘Queen of Queens’ pageant. He’s done it all.” caroline Dillon, broadcast technology teacher

His teacher Caroline Dillon gives Carter a lot of credit for his hard work. She says he came up with the whole storyboard, gathered everyone together, and filmed and edited it all.

She says his goal is to get into film one day and she’s proud of him, wishing him nothing but the best.