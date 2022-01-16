Wheeling Park Wins OVAC Wrestling Championship

DENVER, CO – FEBRUARY 22: Angel Rios of Valley High School, bottom, is competing against James Cordova of Sheridan High School during a Class 3A 106-pound match of the state wrestling tournament at the Pepsi Center on Feb. 22, 2019. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – In the 285 pound weight class, Steubenville’s Peyton Tuttle pinned University’s Corbin Tunney for the win. The big man won a big matchup.

Wheeling Park entered the tournament in first place as a team with 173 points. However, Harrison Central’s Lucas Thomas was able to get the best of Park’s Erick Brothers in the 220 weight class.

Park did emerge as the 5A and overall team champion.

“It was a total team effort having these guys out there. They’re a great team to coach and be around. They love wrestling and want to get better each time they step out on the mat. I had 2 great days of wrestling. I had a couple of setbacks but seeing these guys bounce back the way they did was really great,” Leggett said.