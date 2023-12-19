WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Well it was definitely a festive meeting for Wheeling Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon.



They welcomed some very special guests who put everybody in the Christmas Spirit.



The Wheeling Park High School Young Patriots Choir performed some of the songs that were featured in last weekend’s Festival of Sound concert.



It’s a busy time for the choir.



After the big show this past weekend they had four performances Tuesday morning before visiting the Rotary Club.



Choir Director Joyce Jingle says the students have done an amazing job this season.

“I can’t say enough about these students. Their talent, their work ethic, their flexibility, their willingness to go out and enjoy the moment when they are singing and share their music.” Joyce Jingle, Choir Director, Young Patriots

And once the holidays are over, it’s right back to work for the Young Patriots as they begin to prepare for their spring concerts.



There is a Pops Concert, with the choir and jazz band. That’s scheduled for the third week in March. Then there is the big Festival of Spring extravaganza in May.