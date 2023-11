WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s Alexis Bordas has been named the top player in West Virginia for the second straight year by stadiumtalk.com.

Bordas was named the the Gatorade player of the year and Max Preps player of the year last season as a sophomore.

She is the fastest player in Park history to eclipse the one-thousand point mark. Park has gone 44-8 over the last two seasons and were the state runners-up last year.