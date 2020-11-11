Wheeling Park’s Gracelyn Hanna, The Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – This weeks Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week is Wheeling Park’s Gracelyn Hanna. She scored the game winning goal in the AAA state title game over Parkersburg South.

She and her teammates have been working towards this goal for a long time and she says there is no feeling like winning a state title.

“We ended with a perfect season, and it was a perfect way to end it because we said for all the seniors we just wanted to make sure we ended on a win and we wanted nothing more than to get that state title, we worked so hard for it.” said Gracelyn.

Her mom, her coach Carrie Hanna added, ” Our girls were very focused on this was the goal for the season we were prepared we trusted, that morning in the hotel we reviewed how we gave up two goals against George Washington, we also watched the Parkersburg South semifinal the day before .

Gracelyn was also named the West Virginia state player of the year and her mother the coach of the year.