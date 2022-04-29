WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-Wheeling Park’s Students Against Destructive Decisions stand up against drinking and driving by leaving behind red ribbons on classmates’ cars. ​

It’s for SADD’s “Tie One On ” campaign.

This group does this before school dances, and Prom is tomorrow night.

SADD students say Prom should be a fun and exciting time. But going behind the wheeling impaired can ruin a great night and may even cost someone else’s life.

That’s why it’s so important to be careful.

SADD students encourage everyone to use their best judgement.

“I think the ribbons are a visual reminder to make good decisions, not only for yourself, but for those your around. It’s very important to consider your options because it only takes one crash to change your life and those around you.” Kaylynn Hall, Wheeling Park SADD student

“We’re hoping that it’s going to influence them to know that they need to make good decisions over Prom weekend and not get in the car drunk or any other substance.” Riley Richardson, Wheeling Park SADD student

SADD wishes everyone a fun but safe Prom weekend! This means no drinking and driving, and if you have a ride, make sure they’re not drinking or doing any sort of illegal activity.

This goes for their fellow peers and anyone who finds themselves in this situation.