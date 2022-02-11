WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park High School students had a special guest this Friday morning.

The speech is called “wheeling’s twentieth man.” It’s a speech originally given by Harry H. Jones in 19-36. This was when it was Wheeling, Virginia under Jim Crow.

It was originally played over the radio station W-W-V-A. In the speech– Jones explains 1 and 20 people in Wheeling were black.

He expresses what it’s like to be that 20th person. Scott wants to give students a glance back at what life was like and hopes it makes them look towards the future as well.

I always want kids to learn where we’ve been, where we’re at and where we’re going. The have to evaluate those three things. So they can decide for themselves are we making progress. Do we continue? How can we be a part of between then now and the future. Ron Scott | Director of Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach, Wheeling YWCA

Scott was also joined by members of the Ohio County Public Library. He says this speech is important because it’s the exact words of Jones.

It gives them a first-hand experience of what things were like.