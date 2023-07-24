WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

The garden at Wheeling University had fallen into disrepair.

7News is told that the priest who had tended it for years had transferred out, and the garden grew wild with weeds.

But Wheeling College Class of 1981 graduate Paul Renowicz stepped in and took it over in March.

Renowicz tends the garden at least an hour a day, and is slowly taming the weeds in the 15 large raised beds, and growing a lot of produce.

“I have been gardening all my life,” Renowicz said. “My grandmother taught me. She came from Italy when she was nine years old, and she was wonderful gardener and cook.”

He’s grateful to Don Headly, greenhouse manager at Wheeling Park High School, for the donation of hundreds of plants.

Now Renowicz is growing numerous varieties of tomatoes as well as zucchini, lettuce, mint, basil, Swiss chard, oregano, and sweet and hot peppers.

Renowicz was in a traumatic traffic crash in 1983, requiring many surgeries and years of recovery.

He says he’s still often in pain.

“But it never hurts when I’m in the garden,” he adds with a smile.