Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling University is a great option for anyone who may be interested in a career in athletic training. The institution is moving from only offering the major as an undergraduate program to now just strictly a graduate program. Director of Athletic Training and Exercise Science Dr. Melissa Bozovich shared what students can expect from the change.

“The big difference in the curriculum is that we’re not doing so much of a lecture-based curriculum. We’re doing more of a problem based format which means that students are going to take a lot more responsibility in their learning,” Bozovich said.

The new program will first become available in the summer of 2022.