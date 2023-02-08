WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you happen to take a visit to the campus of Wheeling University, you’re going to have to pardon the dust.

They are currently in the early phases of some major and much needed updates to the Challenger Learning Center.



U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito recently announced the Challenger Center would receive $3 million through a Congressional spending request. The money will be used for a newly designed facility that will include replacing the current space simulator. It will also allow for the development of a STEM summer camp for girls.



The Challenger Center was started by families of the Challenger tragedy. It allows students to perform different types of hands-on science activities.