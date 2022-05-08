Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling soccer now knows who it will be up against in the 2022 Fall season. One feature of the schedule is that 5 of the team’s first 8 road games are at Bishop Schmitt Field. The final two weeks of games will be played on the road. It’s the second season for Head Coach Theo Egbele who looks to get the Cardinals in the postseason for the first time since 2013.

“Really lay the foundation down going into next fall for us to hit the ground running because we know what we’re capable of doing. You know, it we put it all together, we’re going to be good,” Egbele said.

The Cards first game of the season is at home against Fairmont State on September 7th.