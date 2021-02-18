Da’Sean Butler Joins Wheeling University As An Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- From 2007-2010. Da’Sean Butler entertained Mountaineer fans as a forward on the WVU Men’s basketball team. After playing overseas in five different countries, including Israel, the former professional basketball star has returned back to the Mountain State.

WVU basketball legend Da’Sean Butler is back in the state he considers home.

The former WVU forward has joined Wheeling University as an assistant Men’s basketball coach.

“This is like where I became a man and just learned so much about myself and other people, and just everything. I did most of my learning here and I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else to start my career,” said Butler.

Da’Sean was a baller at WVU. With 107 wins, he finished his college career as the winningest men’s basketball player in program history. In 2010, the star helped the Mountaineers claim WVU’s only Big East title, as well as a run to the Final Four.

“We all worked hard, I know Coach Huggins emphasized that as much as he possibly could to the team. He stressed a lot that the people in this state really care about us and we were going to do that for them if we came out and played the right way and we were fortunate enough to do that,” said Butler.

He says his love for coaching stems from the year 2012-2013, when he returned to Morgantown to work as Coach Bob Huggins’ graduate assistant.

“I got a chance to see things from the other side of the ball, more or less, to see how much work they put in, and how important player relationships are,” said Butler.

Coach Chris Richardson is thrilled to have Da’Sean on his staff.

“I’m trying to build a program, a program that’s going to sustain success for a long time. I couldn’t think of a better piece to add to our coaching staff,” said Richardson.

“I’m excited, I’m excited for this year. I think that we can do better, but I think that our guys will be better in the long run,” said Butler.