Healing through ‘restorative justice’ amid abuse crisis in Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

Wheeling University

by: Aliah Keller

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling University is opening its doors to respond to former bishop Michael Bransfield’s sexual and financial abuse of authority through healing.

A two-day conference this week is promoting restorative justice as a healing tool in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

What’s really important is that the more people who hear about [restorative justice], the more people have the idea and hear some concrete ways that it’s used, I think that the spirit works in us. We’ll start to discern new ways to use it in our dioceses.

James Brogan, Director of Campus Ministry – Mission and Identity

The conference is using restorative justice to bring people together who are still experiencing anger, frustration, or are open to talking about the crisis. 

A panel lecture is on Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Another lecture will take place on 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday for those who cannot make it Wednesday.

The speakers will go more in-depth with the conference on the second day and will practice healing circles, which is one way restorative justice is used. 

Both events will be held in the Edouard & Simone Ziegler Recital Hall, which is located in the Center for Educational Technologies building at Wheeling University.

The two-day conference is open to the public.

