WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s annual Martin Luther King Celebration began Friday and is continuing over the weekend into Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

There are many commemorations dedicated to this weekend, and Saturday at Wheeling University a debate and discussion with college students and community members was held.

The debate was college students vs. community members.

They were presented with different rounds of questions based on MLK’s the triple evils, the six principles of nonviolence, and nonviolent social change, in which they would discuss as a team, and then present their argument.

”I think it’s big to open up the conversation, so we can get past the conversation. If we sit there and look at it from the outside, we’re never going to get past it.” Brennon Reid – BSU President, Wheeling University

”It is such a big part of America. Whether you like or not, it’s something that’s going to keep on going for years and years and I feel like it’s important for everyone to know what people have been through – the struggles and everything.” Kaliki Mupeta – WLU Student

”My reality is not these students’ reality. I’m trying to understand their reality so I can relate to them and I think that’s what we need to do, is try to understand each other’s realities so we can relate to each other.” Owens Brown – Former District 1 State Senator

January 15, they are having this year’s MLK march at 2 p.m. at the Windmill atop Martin Luther King Boulevard and will end at the Federal Courthouse.