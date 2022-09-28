WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Students at Wheeling University’s nursing program touch a screen and an Anatomage table shows them the image of a real cadaver’s anatomy.

“It shows the whole body with the skin and everything, then it goes down to every layer of the body from the organs, the bones, the muscles, the nervous system and the circulatory system,” said Dr. Karen Fahey, Wheeling University chair of nursing.

Before simulation labs, Fahey said students never got a true view of the body.

“We had power points and books and textbooks and lectures,” she said.

In a hospital setting, there are life-like mannequins in beds that students can examine and treat.

Students can listen to their breathing and heartbeat.

“Well, this patient has a history of atrial fibrolation, and it sounds like it’s back,” said Jenee Brodeur, senior nursing student working on one of the mannequins.

They also have a maternity section, where students can watch a simulated birth.

And result is simulated babies—which seem to be everyone’s favorite mannequins.

“So at this point, with all the new equipment, students are going to be trained on the most up-to-date simulation equipment on the market,” said Jill Emery, director of W.U.’s undergraduate nursing program.

They say the purchase was made possible from Gov. Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion program.

Wheeling University received nearly $540,000 to upgrade their simulation lab.