WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling University president Ginny Favede announced Saturday that a priest, Father Jim O’Brien, who was associated with the former Wheeling Jesuit University died in Baltimore, Maryland.

Favede released this statement on O’Brien’s death:

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved, Reverend James O’Brien, S.J., a devoted servant of God and cherished member of our community. Father O’Brien passed away peacefully earlier today [Saturday] at the Columbiere Jesuit Community in Baltimore, Maryland. Father O’Brien lived a truly beautiful life. His unshakeable faith, his deep love, and his tireless service made him a guiding light for us all. We are all better people today because of him. His gentle words, unwavering belief, and infectious kindness touched countless lives, leaving a lasting imprint on our hearts. In the coming days, we will share details regarding arrangements to celebrate his remarkable life. For now, let us hold Father O’Brien and his family in our thoughts and prayers.

May God bless him, keep him, and grant him eternal rest.”