Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Both Jabez Reeves and Andrew Taylor competed in the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Michigan. In the first day of competition, Reeves broke the university record running the 100 meter dash qualifier in 10.37 seconds. He finished ninth in the final event Saturday but did secure a second team All-American award for the first time in his career. Taylor was given the same honor after high jumping 2.13 meters on the championship stage.