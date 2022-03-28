Wheeling, W, Va (WTRF) – The Wheeling rugby team is now in the beginning phases of its spring season. On Saturday, the team competed in what’s known as the Irish 7’s tournament in South Bend, Indiana. The Cardinals went 2-2 after winning over Christendom and Tennessee and falling to St. Bonaventure and Kentucky.

“I mean, obviously, it’s not what we wanted to accomplish there but I think we ended the tournament well and there’s lots of things that we can from that, to, you know, consider our season in a positive way,” Freshman Alec Thomas said.

Fans will get the chance to see the Cards in action at Bishop Schmitt Field. Team is hosting the Nail City 7 Tournament this coming Saturday and features 12 teams in action. Other nearby teams will be participating like Franciscan, Alderson Broaddus, and IUP.

“I know this is a football valley but I think fans can really get into rugby. You know, that last play of the game; trying to keep the ball alive; lateralling it back (and) trying to score to win the game, that’s how every second of rugby is, so, it’s a really exciting game and a lot of fun and there’s lots of matches going on this weekend,” Head Coach Mike Geibel said.

Competition begins at 9:00 AM where the Cardinals will take on the Battlers.