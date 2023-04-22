OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–To wrap up their spring training, the West Liberty Hilltoppers played their Black and Gold game at West Family Stadium on Saturday.

Looking back, the Hilltoppers had a 4-7 record overall last season and went 2-3 at home.

This spring the team was joined by several mid-year transfers.

Many familiar faces were out for the preseason due to injury and recovery.

However, that didn’t stop West Lib from completing a successful spring session.

The Hilltoppers will kick off their 2023 season on August 31st against Walsh.