Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Panthers were having some luck with the three ball early. Alek West was good from downtown in the first quarter.

Wheeling’s Jordan Reid was good on a fader. Reid had 8 points in the first half and with that he surpassed 1,000 career points in a Cardinal uniform. Congratulations to him.

However, it would not be enough. Wheeling went down in a close contest 78-73.