WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)–The Wheeling University Rugby team is competing as the number one seed in the 2023 Collegiate Rugby Championship National 7s.

The tournament takes place in Washington D.C.

In game one on Friday, the Cardinals went head-to-head against No. 8 Howard University and won 26-0.

Head Coach Mike Geibel says this team is extremely dedicated and has earned their spot.

“I think our team has a lot of talent. We have guys from all over the world, Zimbabwe, Morocco, South Africa, Spain…You know they all come together for one goal, and we’ve really focused on pushing for a national championship this year. The guys have really bought in and have been working hard for the last sixteen weeks.” Mike Geibel, Wheeling Head Rugby Coach

In 2021 Wheeling took 9th place in the tournament and last year they worked their way up to 6th overall.

Their record is 28-7.

Next up they will battle the winner of Thomas More and Fairfield on Saturday.