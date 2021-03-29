Wheeling University Named Best Small College In West Virginia

WHEELING W.Va. – Even during a global pandemic, Wheeling University continues to flourish, and the accolades are piling up.

Continuing to impress with a world-class education, Wheeling University was recently named the Best Small College in West Virginia by the online news site – Stacker – which analyzes data to compile a list of the best institutions in each state.

“Once again, national ranking services are recognizing what so many already know – Wheeling University provides students a quality Catholic education at an affordable price. Our dedicated faculty, small class sizes, beautiful campus, and rigorous curriculum offer students an environment conducive for learning,” said Wheeling University President Ginny R. Favede.

The University’s faculty are the foundation of Wheeling University’s educational experience. Wheeling’s 17-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio, along with average class sizes of 16 students, allows students to connect with faculty and get the most out of their college education.

Stacker agrees with two other ranking and review services – U.S. News & World Report and Niche.com – that Wheeling University is the best college in the Mountain State. Stacker has compiled a list of the best small colleges in every state using rankings from Niche.com, including data for the student to faculty ratios, graduation rate, six-year median earnings, and other essential information.

Small colleges rated by Stacker have less than 5,000 students and are four-year, degree-granting institutions. The ranking service leverages thousands of unique data sets, expert analysis, and objective editorial insights to determine the best institutions.

“Wheeling may be a small university, but we make a big impact in the academic lives of our students, as well as helping them understand their social responsibility to the community. Founded in 1954 to serve the needs of men and women from Appalachia, our small University has been educating students to excel in their given career, as well as to be servants in the community,” President Favede added.

Wheeling’s low student-to-faculty ratio and affordability make the university accessible to many, as well. Currently, 87 percent of students at Wheeling University receive financial aid. The Office of Financial Aid administers a variety of programs to assist in meeting student financial needs, including Federal and State financial aid programs, student loans, scholarships, and Federal Work-Study.

Stacker and other rankings service providers give prospective students and their parents clear, unbiased information when looking at what colleges or universities have to offer and how they compare to the competition.