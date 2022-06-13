WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A provisional annual reauthorization of Wheeling University was approved by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission on Friday, according to wvmetronews.

With no discussion in front of Wheeling University President Ginny Favede, the West Virginia HEPC approved the resolution saying that the university will have to meet certain requirements as part of the approval.

On May 20, in response to complaints received regarding Wheeling University, HEPC conducted an onsite visit to the University revealing staff and student service-related concerns.

Beginning June 13, 2022, and for each quarter thereafter through June 2023, Wheeling University shall provide quarterly financial reports and provide the following information, according to wvmetronews:

The most recent single financial audit.

The names and credentials of individuals serving in University cabinet-level and key department leadership positions, including registrar, admissions, and student financial aid.

Evidence the University has met the data submission requirements and deadlines for all federally required reporting.

Evidence the University has entered into a third-party contract with a private vendor to upload all student transcripts electronically to a database external to any IT services affiliated with the university.

The resolution stated, “This provisional reauthorization is contingent on the ability of Wheeling University to provide, without interruption, essential services such as instruction, financial aid processing, and the timely delivery of student records. If the institution fails to deliver the information requested or to provide these key critical student services, the Commission may suspend this provisional authorization,” reported wvmetronews.

Wheeling University President Ginny R. Favede released a statement saying, “Wheeling University thanks the HEPC for its continuing support and guidance related to provisional reaccreditation re-affirmation. As always, the University is firmly committed to working proactively with the HEPC for the betterment of WU students, their families, and the communities it serves.”