Wheeling University sees 106 percent increase in new students for academic year

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling University kicked off the start of the academic year with a 106 percent increase in new students entering the institution this year.

On Friday, Aug. 21, the campus community welcomed 258 students during New Cardinal Move-In Day. Each year, the University sets aside one day for all its new Cardinals to move into their residence halls and take part in activities to acclimate them to college life.

The day concludes at 6 p.m. with the annual New Student Convocation, when faculty and staff officially welcome the class as members of the Wheeling University family.

This year, the event will take place at 6 p.m. on Bishop Schmitt Field in order to follow local and state social distancing guidelines.

Members of the class of 2024 come to Wheeling from 32 states and 14 countries. The University drew the largest group of new Cardinals from Ohio (74), West Virginia (18), Pennsylvania and Maryland (17 each), Florida (13) and California (12). In addition, 30 percent of the class comes from nine of the 13 states that make up Appalachia.

“New Cardinal Move-In Day is an exciting time because it marks the beginning of another academic year, and is our opportunity to welcome the students and their families to this community,” said Wheeling University President, Ginny R. Favede.

“The numbers show that this is a diverse group, with students coming to Wheeling from across the country and the world. In addition, the figures indicate Wheeling University remains true to its mission — to serve and educate the men and women of the Appalachian Region. Sixty-six years since our founding, this University continues to provide a quality, Catholic education to the people of this region of the country,” said President Favede.

Wheeling University will offer a variety of activities throughout the weekend for new and returning students, said Andrew Lewis, Vice President and Chief Student Services Officer. “Our team in Student Services has put together a variety of programming to give our new students a chance to bond with one another. Some of the activities during the weekend include; a flashback movie on Donahue lawn, a creekbank gathering, bingo and lawn games,” Lewis explained.

And while students have been gone from campus since mid-March, that doesn’t mean work stopped on campus. The University has made changes to its programs of study.

Last Spring, President Favede announced the University would bring back Biology, Engineering Science and English as majors during the 2020-21 academic year. Additionally, Theology has been brought back, and several professional certificates have been added for undergraduates and working adults. She said all of the certificate programs are available online.

As part of the Business program, Wheeling now offers certificates in Integrated Marketing Communications, Sales and Salesforce Trailhead Training and Certification Sales, and Tourism and Hospitality Management. In the Engineering Science program, there is now a Construction Management Essentials certificate. Certificates are available in the Health Sciences in Health Services Management, Nursing Management and Post Master’s Nursing. Finally, in Theology a Pastoral Ministry Certificate can be obtained.

“The certificates now offered at the University can be obtained by individuals on a stand-alone basis. For students enrolled at Wheeling, they can earn a certificate in one of these areas, which adds value to the degree a student is seeking. This is just one more way Wheeling University is working to assist the residents of the region to advance their educational pursuits,” said Dr. Jacqueline McGlade, Interim Vice President and Chief Academic Officer.

While Academic Affairs upgraded course offerings, many improvements were made the physical plant of campus.

“We have spent the summer making upgrades to residence halls and the campus grounds, all in preparation for our new and returning students. In addition to painting the exterior and interior of many buildings, we have paved our roadways and sealed and relined all of our parking lots. Improvements have been made to the patio outside our cafeteria, giving students an option to dine and socialize outside,” President Favede added.

Classes at Wheeling University begin Monday, Aug. 24.