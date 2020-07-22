Wheeling University to go forward with graduation

Wheeling University announced Wednesday that it will proceed with its planned Commencement exercises set for Saturday, July 25.
Originally scheduled for May 2, Wheeling University postponed its Commencement ceremony due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The University will comply with all state and local guidelines during the ceremony, which will include social distancing during the procession and recession.
University president Ginny Favede said the school will meet all safety guidelines.
“Ensuring the health and safety of our graduates, their families and all those participating in Commencement is our top priority. We have developed a plan, in consultation with the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, to socially distance all those in attendance,” said Favede.
The University is pleased to have Bishop Mark E. Brennan preside over Baccalaureate Mass on Friday evening. “We are always honored to have Bishop Brennan celebrate mass with our campus community and provide a special blessing as our students begin this next chapter in their lives”, said President Favede. The mass will begin at 7 p.m. and will also be held on Bishop Schmitt Field.
The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department recommends everyone in attendance at these events wear a face covering. The University will have face masks available at the entrances to the venue. The President said all graduates and participants in the ceremony will wear masks.
For those not able to attend, the ceremony will be live-streamed. A link will be available on the University’s website on the day of the ceremony.
- DeWine issues mask mandate for all Ohioans
- Gov. DeWine requires face coverings for all counties in Ohio- indoor and outdoor
- Body found in backchannel of Ohio River
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday: 78,742 cases, 3,235 deaths, 54,426 recoveries reported
- Firefighters pull 6 dogs from burning house in DC