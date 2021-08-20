https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Wheeling University welcoming new Cardinals with a breath of normalcy

Wheeling University

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bags full of bedding, books, and the college essentials are being carried into dorms at Wheeling University right now.

The Fall Semester is officially starting and the energy is alive and well on campus.

Masks are being worn indoors regardless of vaccination status but President Ginny Favede hopes to change that policy in the coming weeks after the spread of the Delta variant calms down.

Regardless, everyone feels like a family as the Wheeling University football team is welcoming the incoming freshman Friday.

Starting Friday night they’ll begin Cardinal Days; three days of events back to back, like trivia and movies on the lawn. And then classes officially begin Monday!

