Wheeling University’s Class of 2020 Preps for Graduation Day

The Class of 2020 is the class some universities never saw walk down the aisle, but it won’t be quite like that for Wheeling University’s Class of 2020.

“It’s became something that I think was incumbent upon this university to honor that, to honor our promise to those students, but to figure out and show by example that we can live with this.” Ginny Favede, President of Wheeling University

The Commencement Ceremony is in-person tomorrow.

It will be a day 124 graduates won’t forget. But only 90 of them will walk, and the rest of them are international students, live out of the state, and have concerns over traveling in a Pandemic.

And for the students who are walking, the university did a little more planning… all with the help of local health officials.

“We’ve come up with a collaborative emergency plan in a situation where you incorporate all those emergency procedures into the plan for graduation to make this as safe as possible.” Lou Vargo, Director of Ohio County Emergency Management Agency

Graduation Day for the Class of 2020 is planned to be unlike any other.

The layout of it will have all the graduates and their families more spread out… even while they are walking across the stage. Attendance is limited, and people will be given masks if they forget to bring one.

“We feel comfortable both at the county level and emergency management level that we pulled it off successfully.” Howard Gamble, Administrator for the Ohio County Health Department

“Our commitment is hosting a commencement ceremony but hosting it safely.” Ginny Favede, President of Wheeling University

Up until this point, Wheeling University hasn’t had an easy year.

“This particular class has been through a lot” Ginny Favede, President of Wheeling University

This University filed for financial exigency… all the while dealing with a Pandemic.

“Many of the students have left, many. and these students chose to stay, and that meant a lot to me.” Ginny Favede, President of Wheeling University

And the President of the University couldn’t be any more proud for her students to graduate.