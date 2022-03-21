Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The wrestling program is coming off a tremendous season. Highlights included the 174-pound River Pappas winning 1st place in the regional tournament at West Liberty. Also, earlier, heavyweight Clarouly Meca earned Wheeling’s first home dual win since 2019. Head Coach Daniel Ownbey feels the program has really revitalized itself.

“I think the program having previous success here is definitely going to help us move forward in the future but I really think being in just an area that people love wrestling and people really cherish it here is definitely part of our success,” Ownbey said.

Ownbey said the Cardinals will have many of the same team next year as well as promising incoming Freshman.