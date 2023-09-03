WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — From Wheeling with love—the Symphony Orchestra brought the Friendly City a free Labor Day concert with the help of an Aston Martin-driving spy.

The players tackled James Bond themes this year at Oglebay, including the famous opening theme.

Joined by Canadian band Jeans n’ Classics, they packed the Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater and gave fun facts about the famous franchise between numbers.

Once the show ended, the theater seats provided the ideal view for Labor Day fireworks after one of the last summer sunsets.