WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling may be seeing a change concerning the homeless population throughout the city.

Melissa Adams, homeless liaison for the city, has recently made a proposal to Wheeling City Council for $1.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding asking for support for the Life Hub.

The Life Hub initiative exists currently without a structure.

The funds from the city would allow the Life Hub to be a low-barrier structure with transitional housing and resources to assist with contributing factors like drug addiction, unemployment, education, poverty and physical and mental health.

”It would help those who are struggling with seeing the trash and the tents around because there would be hopefully none or very, very few little so that right there would be a huge help for those who are seeing that. Also, for the homeless individuals themselves, it would help to provide them a fresh start, a steppingstone, a place where they can be encouraged to do more for their lives and to help to give them the keys and tools that they need to help them to succeed and to have someone that believes in them.” Melissa Adams – Homeless Liaison, City of Wheeling

After the winter shelter closed for the season, there has been an increase in the homeless population back on the streets, and they have been working with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to clean up camps around the city.

They are currently looking for a location to build a structure to house the Life Hub as they continue to serve the homeless population using resources and businesses from the community.