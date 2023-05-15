Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – For many years now, the week of May 15th has served as Law Enforcement Memorial Week Across the country.

To mark the occasion, the 10th annual Wheeling Police Department Law Enforcement Memorial will take place this Wednesday, May 17th at Heritage Port near WesBanco Arena at 6 p.m. The ceremony will include ceremonial music, taps and a 21-gun salute by the W.P.D. Honor Guard.

In total, nine officers with the Wheeling Police Department have died in the line of duty over the department’s 217 years.

“And that’s one of the reasons we have the memorial is not only a way to celebrate all the work that’s being done by the law enforcement in this area, but to also remember those folks that dedicated their lives to this profession and the work that gets done with it. It’s really, really important to remember that that happens so that people can be safe and secure here in the city of Wheeling.” LT. JOSH SANDERS, Wheeling Police Department

This year’s featured speaker is William Ihlenfeld, who serves as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia. In the event of bad weather, the ceremony will be moved inside of WesBanco Arena.