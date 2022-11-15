WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the most complicated and unique preservation developments in Wheeling has been picked up by Desmone Architects to reimagine this unused space.

The 1400 Block has the potential to be “one of the most complicated and unique” renovations in the state.



At the November 15 Wheeling City Council meeting, the 1400 Market Street Block ordinance was passed.

This preservation project has been discussed by Wheeling Heritage for four years, and within the last year the proposal for redevelopment was selected.

Mayor Glenn Elliott also serves as the chairman of the Development Committee and says that the Desmone proposal calls for a lower-level retail space, combining three of the buildings into one large restaurant with outdoor seating, and additional parking.

”These four buildings are really within the same block that Independence Hall sits – the most important building in all of West Virginia, historically speaking. It’s just a half-block away from these four buildings, and for years they’ve been sitting there just kind of looking like they’re not cared for. Bringing them back to life, you know, getting those facades lit up, getting the first-floor retail space activated is going to be a great addition to that block and really going to show the value of historic preservation.” Mayor Glenn Elliott – Wheeling

Wheeling City Council worked with Wheeling Heritage to put together a package of historic tax credits, new market tax credits, and different city incentives to make this estimated $8 million project happen.