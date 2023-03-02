WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — From magical Christmas displays to the joy of picking out a wedding dress, Wheeling’s department stores didn’t just sell things…they embodied downtown life.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The newest issue of In Wheeling Magazine takes a nostalgic look at now-closed retail giants like Stone and Thomas, and Stifel and Taylor’s Value City.

Starting out as places for one-stop shopping in the 1800s, they grew to become places where you could eat lunch, meet Santa and walk out with a new television in the same day.

But while the products themselves may be long gone…the friendly face-to-face connections live on in local private retail.

Through those life milestones, through holiday milestones, they were part of everyone’s holiday. So you can imagine how difficult it was for people when those stores were closing, because they saw the whole all these important life milestones all be closing and torn apart with these stores going away. And I don’t think people felt as many life milestones or connections with malls. David Allinder, Owner, In Wheeling Magazine

But while the products themselves may be long gone…the friendly face-to-face connections live on in local private retail.

Independent stores will help you find what you need and you can take it home that day…instead of waiting for the Amazon truck.

You can get your subscription at InWheelingMagazine.com or at local Kroger service desks.