WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ogden Wellness Weekend isn’t just about the hustle and bustle of races and physical challenges.

On Sunday, May 28th, there will be an opportunity for people to put the competition aside and enjoy a peaceful bike ride for the 16th annual Wheeling Heritage Trail Bike Tour.

There is a route for everyone between the 100k, 50k, and the 15k which is perfect for casual riders and families.

They are expecting over 200 cyclists with food trucks, T-shirts, live music, and so much more.

”So this is a great opportunity on Memorial Day Weekend to come hang out with your friends and family and a great weekend to celebrate. It’s kind of the kickoff of the summer, but I think for Wheeling, this is one of the crowned jewels – the Ogden Wellness Weekend. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Bring the whole family and come be a part of it.” Jim Adams – Director, Ohio Valley Trail Partners/Wheeling Heritage Bike Tour

For ambitious athletes, the ULTRA Urban Challenge, formerly known as the “Scatterday Challenge,” is for those who want to participate in ALL THREE events.

The weekend consists of the Ogden Race on Saturday, The Wheeling Heritage Trail Tour on Sunday morning, followed by the “Tough As Nails” urban challenge on Sunday afternoon.

Registration is available on ogdenwellnessweekend.com.