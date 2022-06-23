WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 19th annual Wheeling Heritage Port Car Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 3 at the city’s Heritage Port, 12th and Water streets.

Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to noon.

The first 100 registrants will receive a dash plaque and a giveaway.

Cash prizes will be awarded for the top 20 entries.

Door prizes will also be given out.

Judging will be done by City of Wheeling staff and officials.

Food and drinks will be available, and entertainment will be provided by The Spike Man.

For more information, call 304-234-3731.