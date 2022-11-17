The Wheeling Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred in the Woodsdale neighborhood of the city early Thursday morning.

Around 12:10 a.m., WFD says they were dispatched to 16 Springhaven Road for an initial a report of smoke inside an apartment building.

When firefighters arrived, they said they located a fire in the kitchen area of a second-floor apartment.

Firefighters say they were able to knock the fire down quickly and prevent further damage to the building and the neighboring homes.

Crews remained on scene for several hours treating hot spots and making sure the structure was safe for the tenants to re-enter.

No occupants or firefighters were injured, however two dogs died because of the fire. The cause remains under investigation by the department’s Bureau of Fire Investigations.