Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Wheeling.

Officials say the fire is at 2314 Eoff St.

Two people were saved from the house fire by the Wheeling Fire Department.

The fire is currently on going.

Officials say the two people, a man and woman, who were removed, were seriously injured.

At this time, the names of those rescued were not given.

NOW: Wheeling Fire is on scene of a current house fire at 2324 Eoff Street. Fire officials tell me two people were rescued so far. Stay with @WTRF7News for more information. pic.twitter.com/ut2cYvswtc — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) January 18, 2023

7News is on the scene working to get more details, refresh this story for updates.