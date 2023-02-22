Four individuals are facing charges after Wheeling Police conducted a search warrant late Tuesday afternoon.

Tiffany Nicole Taylor

Wheeling PD says based on information gathered by law enforcement, in addition to multiple crime tips provided by the public regarding drug activity, police obtained and executed a search warrant at 277 Warden Run Road.

Marc Allen McPherson

Police say when officers entered the house, they located heroin and methamphetamine, along with drug using materials.





As a result, four people were arrested and charged:

Robert Samuel Bartlett

Tiffany Nicole Taylor, 32 of Wheeling (Possession of a Controlled Substance)

Marc Allen McPherson, 33 of Bellaire (Possession of a Controlled Substance)

Robert Samuel Bartlett, 38 of Wheeling (Possession of a Controlled Substance & Operating a Drug Premise)

Steven Edward Roberts, 42 of Wheeling (Fugitive from Justice)



Steven Edward Roberts

All were taken to the Northern Regional Jail pending a court arraignment by an Ohio County Magistrate.