WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 32nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway hosted by Bethlehem Apostolic Temple is on November 19 at the North Wheeling Dream Center.

In the last few years, this has been a drive-thru event.

This year, everyone is invited into the lower auditorium where they will be giving out thanksgiving goods on a first-come first-serve basis.

Rev. Cummings says this event was born after what he calls “a miracle” happened one Thanksgiving when he found himself struggling on the holiday.

”I don’t know where it came from, but there was a knock at our door. I did not see anybody, but when we opened up the door, there were baskets of food on the porch. I took it as a miracle and I said, ‘God, I’ll be paying it forward for the rest of my life,’ and for the last 32 years, that’s what I’ve been trying to do.” Rev. Darrell Cummings – Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

They will be handing out everything you would need for Thanksgiving from turkey to cranberry sauce, green beans, corn, pies and more.

Warm clothing for children will also be available.