WHEELING, W.Va. — 3rd Fridays is back on Market Street Plaza this Friday with the Cincinnati-based Americana/Folk band Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle from 7-10 p.m.

The show is free for the public to attend and sponsored by the Wheeling Arts & Cultural Commission.

Beer is available to purchase for those 21+ with a valid ID.

Part rowdy honkytonk, part old-time pioneers, Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle equates to a sound that sticks with your soul, keeps your boots tappin’ and your body moving through a fun, laid-back experience, perfect for a summer evening in a city by the river.

Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle

Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle pulls from all sorts of genres…from Lead Belly to John Prine, from Woody Guthrie to Willy Tea Taylor. These guys lean into the rhythms of the Ohio River Valley, where they’ve walked upon and wrote their music.

From large theaters to tiny bars, the show’s the same: heartfelt, real, a little loose, and sincerely fun. As the Hustle says, “If it ain’t fun, it ain’t worth it.”

For more information about Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle, visit their website at www.pricehillhustle.com or listen to them on all streaming services.

For more information on the event click here.