WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A very special event is returning to Wheeling.

The fourth annual Mini-Con hosted by The Wheeling YWCA is Saturday, June 24 from 12 to 5 p.m.

The event is a smaller version of what you might see at a regular comic book convention.

The event will include several comic book vendors, local artists, cosplayers, retro video games and toys, and much more. Also included will be a demonstration by the Lightsaber Academy from Parkersburg, a costume contest, as well as various raffles and prizes to be won.

The event is one that helps bring the community together and enjoy a different form of entertainment.

”I think events like this are perfect for a community. Because if I’ve said it once I’ve said it a million times a community is nothing but similar people with different interests but like minded all together. Like we are all made up of so many different types of people, but there are some events that bring us all together as a community.” Ron Scott Jr. – Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director for Wheeling YWCA

This will be the first year that the event will not be held at the YWCA center. Instead it will be held at Vance Memorial Church on National Road in Wheeling.