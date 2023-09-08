WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After more than 5 years behind the desk, 7NEWS said “goodbye” to Kathryn Ghion on Thursday.

“I’ve never met anybody that has such a big heart and dedication to the community and the veterans.” DAVE SCHOENIAN, Elm Grove VFW Post 4442

A lot of anchors and reporters have come and gone here at WTRF over the years, and while we miss many of them, perhaps no one will leave as big a hole as Kathryn Ghion.

She’s broken big stories, she’s mentored journalists just starting their careers, and she even got to meet her beloved Babydog. But it was her multi-time award-winning Veterans Voices series that really set her apart.

“Channel 7 hired her and they started this program, it really was gold for this Valley, the community and especially all the veterans,” says Dave Schoenian. He tells us that many veterans don’t normally want to talk about their time in the service, but after seeing how easy it was to work with Kathryn, and how comfortable she made them feel, they shared their stories with her and by extension, with us.

“She’s done an excellent job for the veterans, you know it’s just, she’s just a godsend to the Valley for what she has done.” PAUL AMRHEIN, Elm Grove VFW Post 4442, Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard

The amount of things that Kathryn has done for veterans in the Ohio Valley is almost too long to list, but she’s done just as much for us here at WTRF.

“Kathryn, there is no doubt we are going to miss you so very much. The community is going to miss you really, because you have done so much for veterans, for the animal shelters, the list goes on and on. I could be here all day saying how many things you’ve done in our community.” BRENDA DANEHART, WTRF News Director

“It’s never a dull moment working with Kathryn. We’ve been through everything from being attacked by wild birds at Oglebay to working on her Veterans Voices pieces, which was a tremendous honor.” DAN MAYERES, WTRF Photographer

“The things that you have brought to this station are really countless and the effort that you give everyday is 100%. There’s nothing about you that isn’t professional. You’ve been a true pro from the day you walked through the door, and yes, we’re definitely going to miss you. But I know that you have helped lay great groundwork here at WTRF for what we’re going to continue to do going forward.” SCOTT NOLTE, 7Sports Director

“I wish you nothing but the best. You’ve been a joy to work with and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for you next.” RYAN TICHENOR, WTRF Executive Producer

“You are a great humanitarian, dog lover, and what you do for veterans and the dog community is wonderful. Best wishes, love you, miss you.” KAREN COMPTON, 7NEWS Web Team

“It’s really going to be difficult and not the same without having you around but it’s certainty been a fun time and a pleasure working with you here at WTRF.” ZACH PETEY, Stormtracker 7 Chief Meteorologist

“You seriously were the best role model I could have asked for in my year here with you. I look up to you so much and I will continue to look up to you in the years to come. So thank you for all you have done for me and I wish you well into the future.” Baylee Martin, 7NEWS Anchor/Reporter

“Kathryn is going to be so sorely missed here. She’s a wonderful anchor, a tremendous reporter, but a wonderful person and we love her.” DK Wright, 7NEWS Reporter

The Big 7 will be a little bit smaller now that Kathryn’s gone, but instead of saying “goodbye,” we’ll say simply this:

Thank you.