WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Cars of all shapes, colors, and sizes filled Monument Place in Elm Grove for the 8th Annual Osiris Shrine Anthony “Butch” Rotellini Memorial Car and Motorcycle Show.
This was a judged show with over 20 trophies up for grabs for those showing off their rides.
There was also plenty of food, drinks and sights to see for guests as well, including live music by “Spikeman.”
Anthony “Butch” Rotellini passed away last April at the age of 73 and was a member of Osiris Shrine.
All proceeds from this event are benefitting the Osiris Shrine Center.